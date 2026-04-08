Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 (ANI): Rani Kapur has spoken out about the ongoing dispute, calling it deeply painful and personal. She said that after the loss of her son, she now feels she is being pushed into a battle to protect what she and her husband created over decades. According to her, the situation is not just a legal fight but an emotional struggle over her family's legacy.

She shared that the family had moved to Delhi as the business was based there, and she had played an active role in building both the home and the company's foundation. She said everything was stable until her son, Sunjay Kapur, got involved with Priya Kapur, after which things began to change."It's very hurtful for me because my husband made this trust (RK family trust) and gave everything to me. This girl (Priya Kapur) tried to take over everything my husband built all his life. We moved from Bombay to Delhi, we built the house. That house I have built sitting under a tree. She thinks she's got it. Luckily, I have this house and I've been away from Delhi since my son died. I've not gone back. I'm scared now. What is she going to do to me?...I don't know what she is going to do to get the wealth and it's all my husband's work. Nobody else's. My son took over because he's the son. That's it...I don't want her near that place."

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: TVK Chief Vijay Targets DMK, BJP Alliances at Tirunelveli Rally; Calls Polls a 'Historic Fight for Change'.

She said that soon after her son's death, Priya began asserting control over the business. Rani Kapur maintained that the company was built by her husband and said she cannot accept any claim over it by someone who became part of her son's life only a few years ago.On the issue of settlement, she said there have been no discussions and made it clear that she does not see any easy resolution. She added that one cannot simply take away 40 years of hard work. Reflecting on the personal impact, she described the period after her son's death as traumatic and said she has not even returned to the house since then, adding that no one from the other side reached out to her.

On the legal side, her counsel, Senior Advocate Vaibhav Gaggar, said that Rani Kapur has challenged the trust in court, claiming it was created without her knowledge or consent. He also noted that there is currently no court order stopping the trust from functioning.

Also Read | ‘India Has No Coal Shortage’: Govt Assures Adequate Stocks, Stable Power Generation Amid Rising Demand.

Explaining her actions, he said that as the settlor of the trust, she has the power under the trust deed to remove a trustee without giving reasons, in order to protect the estate. He added that any decision regarding trustees requires her approval, and without her signature, such actions are not valid.

Rani Kapur has also issued a fresh notice asking Priya Kapur to stop acting as a trustee, stating that her removal has already taken effect after the notice period. She has rejected attempts to remove her from the trust, calling them legally invalid.

"Predominantly, one, Mrs Kapur has categorically stated that it doesn't bear her signature. Those are not genuine signatures. She's put a handwriting expert's opinion on that as well, quite apart from the fact that they're supposed to be her signatures. Two, she has stated that she would go to a number of meetings with Sunjay Kapur; there was implicit trust and faith, and very often she would sign documents if Sunjay Kapur said to sign some document, she would blindly sign those documents. This could well be that certain pages of this, even if they were to contain her signatures, she was never aware of what the contents of the trust were. She was never aware, she never understood that she, by virtue of this document, is being denied her entire legacy, that she is excluding herself from it, that she's excluding her entire family from it, and that is against every norm, that to her understanding would be there...It's always going to be ideal if the parties are able to find peace. I think that is important. You have one party which has all the control assets, companies, the house, everything. On the other hand, you have another party, Mrs Rani Kapur, who had everything, but everything's been taken away...Not as a lawyer, but even otherwise, I think if there can be peace in a family, that's much better than a dispute in court," Gaggar told ANI.

The larger dispute over the RK Family Trust is currently pending before the Delhi High Court, where Rani Kapur has challenged its validity and raised concerns over the handling of assets she claims belong to her. She has also warned that any actions taken against her position could have legal consequences. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)