New Delhi, April 8: Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Coal, Government of India, Sanjeev Kumar Kassi, on Wednesday, assured that there is no shortage of coal in the country and power generation remains stable. Kassi said, "We have sufficient coal stocks available in the country at mines, power plants, ports and transit, which can be made available to the consumers at very short notice."

He further added that there is no deficit in power generation, stating, "We have absolutely no deficit on the power generation side. We are producing coal at a pace matching the consumption levels. There is no deficit." Earlier on April 2, the Ministry of Coal said it crossed a whopping 200 million tonnes (MT) in coal production and dispatches from the commercial and captive mining activity in the financial year 2025-26. The ministry termed it a 'watershed moment' for India's coal sector. Coal Demand Surges in Hills as LPG Shortage Disrupts Food Services Amid Israel-Iran Crisis.

Coal production from the captive and commercial mines came in at 210.46 million tonnes, a 10% year-on-year growth as compared to 190.95 million tonnes in the previous year. In terms of despatches, the coal ministry registered a 7.35 per cent year-on-year jump to 204.61 million tonnes as against 190.42 million tonnes a year ago. The ministry said these robust figures reflect improved operational efficiency, strengthened logistics, and the sector's increasing capacity to meet the nation's rising demand.

To achieve this milestone, 12 captive and commercial coal blocks were operationalised through the grant of Mine Opening Permission, significantly expanding the operational coal mining base by adding more than 86 MT of annual production capacity, the Ministry said in its press release. "Further, 7 blocks commenced coal production within the same financial year, demonstrating faster project execution and improved regulatory coordination," the Coal Ministry added. Coal Paying Important Role in India's Energy Security Amid West Asia Crisis.

The production of coal from the captive and commercial mining was 115.78 million tonnes in the financial year 2022-23, and the dispatches were at 109.08 million tonnes in the same period. The production figure in FY 2025-26 is a massive jump of over 88% as compared to the figures in FY 2022-23.