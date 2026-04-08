Tirunelveli, April 8: Actor-turned-politician Vijay intensified his campaign for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections on Wednesday, addressing a massive public meeting at KTC Nagar in Tirunelveli after arriving at Thoothukudi airport earlier in the day. Travelling nearly 30 kilometres by road from the airport, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief received a rousing welcome from supporters before beginning his speech with a heartfelt line, “Greetings to the people of Tirunelveli who live in my heart.”

Launching a sharp attack on the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Vijay alleged that the event itself would not have been possible had the party exercised unchecked authority. “If the DMK had absolute power, they would have created obstacles to stop this programme,” he claimed. He also criticised Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, calling him “powerless” and accusing the DMK government of attempting to suppress his political rise through pressure tactics and defamation. Thalapathy Vijay Shakes Up Tamil Nadu Election 2026 Race; Actor Scolds Security for Pushing Elderly Man at TVK Rally in Puducherry (Watch Video).

Vijay further alleged that both the DMK-led alliance and the BJP-led front were working indirectly against him, despite appearing as rivals publicly. Claiming growing public dissatisfaction, Vijay said the DMK’s alliance structure was weakening, with even its partners unwilling to support it wholeheartedly. He also accused the ruling party of trying to influence the Congress, asserting that the “real Congress” stood with his movement. Positioning the election as an emotional and transformative battle, Vijay said his political journey was rooted in direct engagement with people across Tamil Nadu.

“For others, this may be just an election. For us, it is an emotion,” he declared. He rejected allegations made against him in recent controversies, including legal and political attacks, stating that such efforts had failed to influence public opinion. He also criticised restrictions imposed on his campaign events, alleging that special conditions were enforced to limit his outreach. ‘Ask Him What Is Strait of Hormuz’: DMK MP Kalanidhi Veeraswamy Hits Out at TVK Chief Vijay Over LPG Shortage Claims.

Highlighting law and order concerns, Vijay accused the state government of failing to curb crimes, drug trafficking, and illegal activities such as sand mining. He questioned the government’s moral authority to seek votes amid allegations of widespread corruption. Framing the polls as a direct contest, Vijay asserted, “This is not a multi-cornered fight. It is a two-front battle—between the DMK and TVK.” He concluded by expressing confidence that his party would form the next government, promising a people-centric administration focussed on youth and women.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 08, 2026 05:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).