Shimla, Jun 16 (PTI) A day after the video of a minor girl falling from a zipline in Manali surfaced, Director General of Police Ashok Tiwari on Monday issued directions to all the superintendents of police to ensure safety measures at tourist places, fairs and festivals.

The 12-year-old girl from Maharashtra, Trisha Bijwe, sustained grievous injuries after she fell into a 30-feet deep gorge with boulders when the harness rope snapped during a zipline ride last week. A video of her fall was circulated widely on social media.

In light of the accident, it is imperative to take immediate action to prevent such accidents in future, the DGP said, and directed the SPs to conduct regular inspections to ensure compliance with safety norms during such adventure activities and take prompt action in case of violations.

Tiwari directed the SPs to coordinate with tourism and other concerned departments to ensure that proper mechanical inspections of equipment are conducted and that comprehensive safety protocols are in place and adhered to, a statement issued here said.

It should be ensured that necessary permissions from the district magistrate or other authorities concerned have been taken by the people engaged in adventure tourism such as zipline, bungee jumping, rock climbing, rappelling, river rafting, snow scooters, paragliding, hot air balloons, merry-go-rounds, swing boats, quad biking and zorbing, the statement said.

