Agartala (Tripura) [India], August 9 (ANI): In a joint operation, Assam Rifles and Kamalpur police station on Tuesday seized 23 grams of drugs worth over Rs 9.2 lakhs and apprehended a person in Tripura's Dhalai district, officials informed through a statement.

Acting on a tip-off, an Assam Rifles team of Radhanagar Battalion, under the aegis of HQ IGAR (E), launched a joint operation with a team from Kamlapur police station in the general area of Erarpar Bazar.

During the operation, the joining team apprehended one person and recovered 23 grams of grade-1 heroin worth approximately 9.2 lakhs from his possession, as per the statement.

The apprehended individual, alongwith the seized contraband substance, were handed over to Kamalpur police station to initiate legal proceedings.

Further probe was underway in the matter.

Earlier, on Monday, the Assam Rifles ecovered 13 soap cases of heroin worth approximately Rs 80 lakhs from Chotabekra, Jiribam and apprehended three individuals in connection with the case.

Drug trafficking is a major cause of concern in North East due to its proximity to the Golden Triangle. Assam Rifles, christened as the ‘Sentinels of Northeast’, have continued their crackdown on Narco terrorism, which is believed to be fuelling insurgency in the area.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, on Tuesday said in the Lok Sabha that in a special campaign by the MHA, more than 10.1 lakh kgS of drugs and 1.40 lakh kg of narcotics were destroyed in a single day on July 17.

"Destruction of seized drugs is a continuous process. NCB, under directions of Ministry of Home Affairs, has initiated a special campaign for destruction of seized drug from 01.06.2022 in Collaboration with other Drug Law Enforcement Agencies (DLEAs). In the said campaign, more than 10,17,523 Kgs of drugs have been destroyed till date including 1,40,969 kgs of drugs destroyed on 17.07.2023," read the written reply by MoS Rai in the Lok Sabha. (ANI)

