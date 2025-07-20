Agartala (Tripura) [India] July 20 (ANI): During the auspicious month of Shravan, a spiritual Satsang program was organised by the BAPS Kolkata Swaminarayan Mandir at the conference hall of BCDI in Agartala. The event was graced by the presence of Satsang leader Sadhu Amrit Charit Das and drew participation from devotees and followers across the region.

Extending warm greetings to the people of Tripura on behalf of the BAPS Swaminarayan community, Sadhu Amrit Charit Das emphasised the spiritual heritage and cultural ties between Tripura and the Swaminarayan tradition. He highlighted that the magnificent Akshardham temples in Delhi, Gujarat, and Abu Dhabi were built by the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, showcasing the community's global footprint in promoting spirituality and service.

Also Read | West Bengal Rape Case: IIM-Calcutta Student, Accused of Sexual Assault, Granted Bail.

In his address, Sadhu Amrit Charit Das recounted the life and journey of Lord Swaminarayan, who was born in 1781 and undertook a spiritual pilgrimage across India from the young age of 11. His path led him through various parts of the country, including Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and West Bengal, and is believed to have brought him to Navlakha Parvat, a sacred site where nine lakh monks once meditated.

Based on religious and cultural beliefs, it is now thought that this revered site is none other than Unakoti in Tripura. "Lord Swaminarayan is believed to have visited Unakoti approximately 225 years ago, making it a historically and spiritually significant place for all of us," said Sadhu Amrit Charit Das. He added that even today, Unakoti remains a mystical land in the hearts of devotees, believed to be where Lord Swaminarayan had visions of nine lakh yogis.

Also Read | Yogi Adityanath Meets PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi (See Pics).

The core message of the program was rooted in spiritual peace and devotion. Quoting from the Bhagavad Gita, "Ashantasya kutah sukham" (One who is not at peace cannot find happiness), the BAPS leader stressed that inner peace can only be attained through true devotion to God.

"Our Guru teaches that God is the ultimate source of joy. When our hearts and minds are aligned with God and the Guru, reverence grows naturally. That is why we travel across Tripura, to share this message of faith, peace, and spiritual upliftment," he said.

He further noted the enduring devotion of the people of Tripura and praised the preservation of Sanatan culture in the region. "It is heartening to see that the same level of devotion and faith that existed in the past is still alive today. Our mission is to ensure that the life and teachings of Lord Swaminarayan reach every village in Tripura," he concluded.

BAPS representatives reaffirmed their commitment to continue visiting Tripura in the future, to strengthen the spiritual bond and spread the message of Lord Swaminarayan across the state. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)