New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said on Wednesday that government agencies in Delhi and the NCR districts of Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have been tasked with planting 4.5 crore saplings in 2024-25 to help mitigate air pollution in the region.

According to the commission, Delhi has been asked to plant 56,40,593 saplings, Haryana 1,32,50,000 saplings, Rajasthan 42,68,649 saplings and Uttar Pradesh 1,97,56,196 saplings.

Central government agencies operating in the National Capital Region (NCR) have been instructed to plant 12,07,000 saplings, an increase of more than 91 per cent from the previous year.

In the 2023-24 period, the commission set a target of planting around 3.85 crore saplings across Delhi-NCR, with about 3.6 crore saplings successfully planted, achieving 93.5 per cent of the target.

Delhi achieved 84.6 per cent of its target, Haryana 87.4 per cent, Rajasthan 86.2 per cent and Uttar Pradesh 103.4 per cent.

