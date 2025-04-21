The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) attacked the BJP-led Maharashtra government over the water crisis in a village in Nashik district. Sharing a video of the water crisis in Nashik village, the AAP said that people in Borichivari village have to go down into a deep well to get water. "Janata Badhaal Hai", the post read. Attacking the triple-engine government of Devendra Fadnavis, AAP said that the central government shows in statistics that tap water has been supplied to 92.8 per cent of the houses in Nashik; however, they said that the video is enough to expose the government. According to reports, the women of Borichivari village in Nashi's Taluka Peth walk over two kilometers daily under the scorching sun to fetch water. The viral clip shared by AAP shows a woman from Borichivari village descending into a deep and narrow well to fetch water. This is said to be a daily ritual that has become a lifeline for the community in Borichivari village. Nashik Water Crisis: Women in Borichivari Village Brave Deep Well, Walk Miles in Scorching Heat To Fetch Water; Video Surfaces.

AAP Attacks Maharashtra Govt Over Water Crisis in Nashik

यह महाराष्ट्र के नासिक के एक गांव के हालात हैं। यहां लोगों को पानी के लिए गहरे कुएं में उतरना पड़ता है। महाराष्ट्र में ट्रिपल इंजन वाली सरकार है लेकिन जनता बदहाल है। केंद्र सरकार आंकड़ों में बताती है कि नासिक में 92.8% घरों तक नल से जल पहुंचाया जा चुका है लेकिन यह वीडियो सरकार… pic.twitter.com/o30vVDStsW — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) April 21, 2025

