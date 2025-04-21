US Vice President JD Vance arrives at Palam airport for his first official visit to India. (Photo credits: X/@ANI)

US Vice President JD Vance, along with Second Lady Usha Vance, arrived at the Palam airport today, April 22. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw received the US Vice President. JD Vance will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. US Vice President JD Vance, who is on his first official visit to India, is accompanied by his wife and Second Lady Usha Vance, their children, and senior members of the US Administration. After his arrival, JD Vance received a ceremonial Guard of Honour. JD Vance-Usha Vance India Visit: US Vice President, His Wife Depart for India After Concluding Italy Trip, Will Meet PM Narendra Modi Today (Watch Video).

JD Vance Arrives at Palam Airport

#WATCH | Delhi: Vice President of the United States, JD Vance, along with Second Lady Usha Vance arrive at Palam airport. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw received the Vice President. pic.twitter.com/pN4NZlYfNn — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2025

US Vice President Receives Ceremonial Guard of Honour

#WATCH | Delhi: Vice President of the United States, JD Vance receives ceremonial Guard of Honour as he arrives at Palam airport for his first official visit to India. pic.twitter.com/eIuHmnG8kM — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)