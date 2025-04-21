Who could forget Meeta, played by Parineeti Chopra in Hasee Toh Phasee and her unforgettable response when Nikhil (Sidharth Malhotra) questions her about taking pills? What follows is a quirky monologue where she rattles off a string of expressive words,“Sarsarahat, sansanahat, gudgudahat, dagmagahat, farfarahat, thartharahat, kapkapahat, bharbharahat, dapdapahat, chatpatahat”, as Nikhil walks away, leaving her mid-sentence on the staircase. What was initially intended as a lighthearted take on a character grappling with mental health subtly managed to leave a lasting impact. Joining the trend, Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra’s husband shared a cute reel showcasing adorable moments of the couple using the trending audio. ‘Sensations Jaise Sarsarahat, Sansanahat, Gudgudahat…’ Parineeti Chopra’s ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’ Dialogue Turns Into Instagram’s Trending Audio Template and It’s a Total Vibe!.

Raghav Chadha's Adorable Instagram Reel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raghav Chadha (@raghavchadha88)

