In a horrifying incident, the body of a young man was discovered in a suitcase in Deoria, bearing several marks of injury, particularly to his head. The gruesome discovery has once again raised concerns about the rising number of such cases, with bodies being dumped in fields, bushes, or suitcases, only for the cases to often go cold after a few days. This particular case mirrors the tragic Saurabh Rajput murder case, where a wife, in collaboration with her lover, killed her husband by drugging him and dismembering his body, later dumping it in a blue drum. In this latest incident, the body was identified as Naushad, who had returned from Saudi Arabia just a week ago. His wife had reportedly been having an affair with her nephew, and together, they planned and executed his murder. The body was later packed in a suitcase and abandoned 50 km away from their home. The investigation into this case is ongoing, with the local police, forensic team, and dog squad collaborating to uncover more details. The incident has sparked outrage, with many now questioning the state’s ability to ensure justice and safety for citizens. According to police reports, the body was found in a trolley bag in the village of Pakri Chapar Pathkhouli in the Tarkulva area. The SP of Deoria conducted an inspection of the scene with forensic experts, a dog squad, and the surveillance team. Saurabh Rajput-Like Murder Case in Bareilly: Woman Drugged Husband’s Tea, Strangled Him With Lover’s Help To Stage Suicide, Arrested.

Wife Having Extra-Marital Affair With Nephew Kills Husband in Deoria

उत्तर प्रदेश : जिला देवरिया ने पत्नी ने बॉयफ्रेंड भांजे संग मिलकर पति नौशाद की हत्या कर दी और लाश सूटकेस में पैक करके 50 KM दूर फेंक दी। नौशाद सऊदी अरब में रहकर कमाता था। इधर, पत्नी के भांजे से संबंध हो गए। एक हफ्ते पहले ही वो सऊदी से लौटा तो मर्डर कर डाला। pic.twitter.com/h51WCwKKmS — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) April 21, 2025

थाना तरकुलवा के ग्राम पकड़ी छापर पठखौली में एक ट्राली बैग में मिले शव की पहचान कर ली गयी है, घटनास्थल का निरीक्षण एसपी देवरिया द्वारा फॉरेंसिक टीम/डाग स्क्वायड/सर्विलांस टीम के साथ किया जा चुका है। नियमानुसार अग्रिम विधिक कार्यवाही जारी है। घटना का अनावरण यथाशीघ्र कर लिया जायेगा। — DEORIA POLICE (@DeoriaPolice) April 20, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)