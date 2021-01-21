Mathura, Jan 21 (PTI) Air Commodore Surendra Kumar Verma on Thursday took over as commanding air officer of Agra Air Force Station from Air Commodore S K Mathur, a Defence official said.

“Observing COVID protocols, a formal ceremonial parade was held on the occasion,” Defence PRO Shantanu Pratap Singh said.

Air Commodore Verma is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and National Defence College besides a graduate from the Defence Services Staff College, he said.

Air Commodore Verma was commissioned in the Flying Branch of the Indian Air Force on December 17, 1988, the PRO stated.

Air Commodore Verma has a vast experience of operating transport aircraft in all sectors of the country, the PRO said, adding he has also been a directing staff at College of Air Warfare, Secunderabad.

The officer has an operational experience of over 5,200 hours of flying on various IAF aircraft and is a recipient of Vishist Seva Medal from the President of India for his outstanding service, the PRO said.

