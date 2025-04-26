Agra (UP), Apr 26 (PTI) Hoteliers in Agra have joined protests being carried out at several parts of the country in the aftermath of Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Posters that read 'Pakistani tourists are not allowed' were put up at the reception of several hotels in Agra on Saturday.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: 'Process of Expelling Pakistani Citizens Has Begun in India; Will Take Legal Action for Overstay', Says Devendra Fadnavis.

"We are protesting against the act of terror in Pahalgam. We will not give rooms to Pakistanis. Even if there is no Pakistani here right now, we will not give them rooms in future as well," said an Agra-based hotelier Siddharth Arora.

Twenty-six people, mostly tourists, were gunned down by terrorists at a meadow in Baisaran Valley at south Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.

Also Read | Jharkhand Road Accident: 3 Women of a Family Killed After Vehicle Hits Roadside Tree in Chatra.

Post the attack, the Central government has issued a directive instructing all Pakistan nationals to leave India at the earliest.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)