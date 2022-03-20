Agra, Mar 20 (PTI) Five people, including two brothers, drowned in two villages of Agra on Sunday, police said here.

While three friends drowned in the Chambal canal in Pinahat, the siblings drowned in Parvati river in Nagla Beria village of Saiyan block, they said.

"Three friends drowned in the Chambal canal on Sunday afternoon under the Pinahat police station limits. They were identified as Ankit (15), Bhola (18) and Shiva (14)," local SHO Kuldeep Kumar Singh said.

Ankit slipped and fell into the canal and three of his friends jumped in the water to save him, he said. Local people helped bring them out of the water and rushed them to the Sarojini Naidu Medical College in Agra where doctors declared three of them brought dead, the SHO said.

In the other incident, two brothers, aged 10 and 12, drowned in Parvati river in Nagla Beria while taking a bath, the police said.

