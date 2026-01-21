Shares of Persistent (NSE: PERSISTENT) witnessed a low opening on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, and opened in the red. The stocks of Persistent Ltd were trading at approximately INR 6,129.00 during the early morning session. The shares of PNB Bank Limited plunged by 3.37% on January 21.

Persistent Share Price Today

(Photo Credits: NSE)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (NSE Website). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)