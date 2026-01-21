Washington, January 21: US President Donald Trump said that he will not attend an emergency Group of Seven summit proposed by French President Emmanuel Macron. Ahead of his trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Trump spoke at a White House press briefing marking the one-year anniversary of his second term, saying he already has "a lot of meetings" scheduled in Davos, including discussions related to Greenland.

"I have meetings with the people that are directly involved," Trump said amid heightened tensions with European leaders after he threatened extra tariffs on a number of European countries unless a deal is reached for the United States to acquire Greenland. Donald Trump’s Greenland Tariff Threats Spark Outrage and Defiance From EU, Testing Longtime NATO Alliances.

"He's a friend of mine. He's a nice guy. I like Macron, but he's not going to be there very much longer, as you know," Trump said of the French president, whose term is set to end in 2027.

At the briefing, Trump also questioned whether NATO allies would help defend the United States. "The big fear I have with NATO is we spent tremendous amounts of money with NATO, and I know we'll come to their rescue, but I just really do question whether or not they'll come to ours," he said. Trump reiterated that the United States needs Greenland for national security. Donald Trump Invites India to Join US-Led Gaza ‘Board of Peace’: Report.

Asked how far he is willing to go with Greenland, Trump said: "You'll find out." Highlighting what it described as a year of sweeping domestic and global achievements, the White House on Tuesday said President Trump’s return to office had reshaped US policy at home and abroad — including brokering peace between India and Pakistan — as it released a detailed list of accomplishments from his first 365 days back in power.

In a statement titled “365 Wins in 365 Days: President Trump’s Return Marks New Era of Success, Prosperity,” the White House said the President delivered “transformative results” spanning border security, crime reduction, economic revival, energy dominance and international diplomacy.

