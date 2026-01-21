Beijing, January 21: Xiaomi has expanded its electric mobility portfolio with the global unveiling of the Electric Scooter 6 Lite. Positioned as the entry-level model in the newly introduced Electric Scooter 6 series, the 6 Lite sits below the standard Scooter 6 and the 6 Max. Designed specifically for short-distance urban commuting, the vehicle balances portability with essential performance features, featuring a foldable design and a high-strength carbon structural steel frame capable of supporting a load of up to 100 kg.

The scooter is powered by a Hall-effect brushless motor that delivers a continuous power output of 300W and a peak performance of 500W. This setup allows the vehicle to reach a top speed of 25 km/h and tackle inclines of up to 15%. For energy, the 6 Lite relies on a 216 Wh ternary lithium battery, offering a maximum range of 25 km when used in Standard mode. In Sport mode at maximum speed, the estimated range adjusts to approximately 20 km. Suzuki e-Access Price in India, Specifications and Features; Electric Scooter Bookings Open.

Xiaomi Electric Scooter 6 Lite Enhanced Suspension and Braking System

To improve ride quality on uneven city surfaces, Xiaomi has equipped the Electric Scooter 6 Lite with 25 mm dual-spring front suspension and 10-inch pneumatic tyres. The braking system combines a front drum brake with a rear E-ABS (Electronic Anti-lock Braking System) to ensure stability during sudden stops. Safety is further enhanced by a 2.5W front headlight capable of illuminating up to 15 metres, complemented by a rear brake light that flashes automatically upon deceleration.

Riders can choose between three distinct speed settings: Pedestrian mode at 6 km/h, Standard mode at 15 km/h, and Sport mode at 25 km/h. A central LED display located between the handlebars provides real-time data on speed, battery status, and the current riding mode. The vehicle weighs 18.1 kg and is rated for users between the ages of 16 and 50, with a height range of 140 cm to 200 cm.

Xiaomi Electric Scooter 6 Lite Specifications

Feature Specification Product Name Xiaomi Electric Scooter 6 Lite Dimensions (Unfolded) 1140 x 512 x 1264 mm Dimensions (Folded) 1140 x 512 x 555 mm Max. Speed 25 km/h (Pedestrian: 6 km/h; Standard: 15 km/h; Sport: 25 km/h) Travel Range 25 km Product Weight Approx. 18.1 kg ±3% Max. Incline 15% Braking System Front drum brake + rear E-ABS Motor Power 300W (Rated) / 500W (Max) Tyres 10-inch pneumatic tyres Max. Load 100 kg Rider Profile 140–200 cm height; 16–50 years old Battery Energy 216 Wh (10Ah) Charging Time Approx. 8 hours IP Rating IPX4 (Body) / IPX6 (Battery) Operating Temp -10°C to 40°C

Xiaomi Electric Scooter 6 Lite Smart Connectivity and Durability

The Electric Scooter 6 Lite features comprehensive integration with the Xiaomi Home app via Bluetooth. Through the smartphone interface, users can monitor battery health, view trip history, check tyre pressure, and lock the motor for added security. Additionally, the app allows users to customise the energy recovery system, which helps recharge the battery during braking or coasting. Bajaj Chetak C25 Electric Scooter Debuts at INR 91,399, Delivers 113 Km Range on a Single Charge.

In terms of durability, the scooter carries an IPX4 water resistance rating for the main body and a higher IPX6 rating for the battery compartment, protecting critical components from splashes and light rain. While Xiaomi has confirmed the global launch and detailed specifications, the official price in INR and specific availability for the Indian market are yet to be announced.

