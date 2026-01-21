Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday paid homage to freedom fighter Rash Behari Bose on his death anniversary, remembering his pivotal role in India's struggle for independence.

In a post on X, Shah wrote, "From the Ghadar Revolution to the establishment of the 'Indian National Army', Rash Behari Bose ji gave a new direction to the country's freedom struggle. Through the 'Indian Independence League', he expanded the fight for freedom even further by garnering support and resources for the Indian independence movement abroad. On the death anniversary of the valiant son of Mother India, Rash Behari Bose ji, I pay my humble respects to him."

Rash Behari Bose founded the Indian Independence League and was a key organiser of the Ghadar Mutiny. He played a part in the unsuccessful attempt to assassinate the then Indian Viceroy Lord Hardinge in 1912 and later fled to Japan. He was also involved with the Indian National Army.

Last year, an All-Party delegation from India, led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, visited Japan and paid floral tributes to Rash Behari Bose at Tama Cemetery in Tokyo on the eve of his birth anniversary. (ANI)

