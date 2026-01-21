Mumbai, January 21: Stocks of several companies will be in focus today, January 21, as soon as the stock market opens for business. Investors and traders will look forward to buy and sell stocks during Wednesday's trading session. Today's trading session is the third day of business for several stocks. As investors and stock market enthusiasts prepare for buying and selling shares, scroll below to know which stocks will be in the spotlight today.

According to a report in CNBC TV18, stocks of companies such as Persistent Systems, United Spirits Ltd, DCM Shriram, Shoppers Stop Ltd, and JSW Energy will be in focus during Wednesday's trading session. While the stocks mentioned are expected to be in the spotlight today, it's important to know how they performed during the last trading session on Tuesday, January 20. Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty End Sharply Lower Amid Rising Global Tensions.

Of all stocks mentioned above, shares of Persistent Systems Limited (NSE: PERSISTENT), United Spirits Limited (NSE: UNITDSPR), and DCM Shriram Industries Limited (NSE: DCMSRIND) all ended Tuesday's trading session on a negative note. Notably, stocks of Persistent Systems Limited (NSE: PERSISTENT), United Spirits Limited (NSE: UNITDSPR), and DCM Shriram Industries Limited (NSE: DCMSRIND) fell by INR 132, INR 8.50 and INR 3.47 each, respectively.

Similarly, shares of Shoppers Stop Limited (NSE: SHOPERSTOP) and JSW Energy Limited (NSE: JSWENERGY) also closed in the red at the end of the trading day on Tuesday, January 20. Stocks of Shoppers Stop Limited (NSE: SHOPERSTOP) and JSW Energy Limited (NSE: JSWENERGY) declined by INR 9.20 and INR 6.35, respectively. In addition to the shares mentioned above, stocks of several other companies are likely to be among the stocks to watch out for today.

