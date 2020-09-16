Kurukshetra (Haryana) [India], September 16 (ANI): Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday termed the three agriculture bills brought by the central government as "anti-farmer" and said that the Congress will demand a special session of the state assembly to discuss the issues related to the bills and corresponding ordinances brought earlier.

A Congress release said that Hooda talked to farmers and commission agents at Karnal grain market and said it is "dictatorial to impose three black laws on farmers without their consent."

Also Read | ‘382 Doctors Dead in Fight Against COVID-19’: IMA Sends Letter to Govt, Says No Other Nation Lost As Many Health Workers.

"Congress will oppose all three laws at every level. The Congress will meet the Governor and demand a special session of the Assembly and dismiss all the three anti-farmer laws," Hooda said.

He said if the government continued to "force its decisions on farmers, the black laws will be abolished as soon as the Congress government is formed in the state".

Also Read | Poco X3 India Launch Confirmed For September 22; Officially Teased Online On Flipkart.

Farmers in Punjab, Haryana are protesting against the agriculture ordinances passed by the Union Cabinet. The three bills to replace the ordinances were introduced in the Lok Sabha in the monsoon session and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was passed on Tuesday.

The President earlier promulgated Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion & Facilitation) Ordinance 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance 2020. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)