Mumbai, Nov 22 (PTI) Agriculture subject will be added to the curriculum of schools in the state from the next academic year, Maharashtra school education minister Deepak Kesarkar said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters, Kesarkar said the state government was committed to making Maharashtra a number one state in the education sector.

Also Read | Thane Stripping Case: Minor Boy Stripped Nude, Beaten for 'Rs 300-Loan' in Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's Hometown; One Arrested (Watch Video).

The Mumbai district guardian minister also said that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde would launch the "My School Beautiful School" campaign in the state on December 5.

On the lines of the "Read Mumbai" campaign, a statewide drive will be launched to cultivate reading habits among the students by the chief minister, he said.

Also Read | Rajouri Encounter Update: Three Indian Army Soldiers Including Officer Killed in Ongoing Jammu and Kashmir Gunfight With Terrorists.

Kesarkar said Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has allotted four old double-decker buses which will be used to set up art galleries, libraries, and restaurants. Besides, toilet facilities will also be provided in these buses to be parked in congested areas near JJ Flyover.

"We hope this measure will give a big boost to these areas," the minister added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)