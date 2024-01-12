Jind (Haryana) [India], January 12 (ANI): Ahead of Lok sabha and assembly polls in Haryana, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat reached Haryana's Jind district on Friday to take part in a three days event scheduled at Gopal school on Bhiwani road.

Mohan Bhagwat reached amid the tight security of Z plus category. He refrained from interacting with media persons while his visit in the school.

Commandos took charge nearby the spot and local agencies too seemed on alert mode. A safe house is set up in civil hospital besides pressing an ambulance into service for three days in case of emergency. Dog squads were searching nearby places.

Sources said around 300 members of RSS across the state reached on Friday and Bhagwat will address them besides taking feedback about the current scenario in Haryana.

He will take meeting of former army personnel associated with RSS in school as well on Saturday.

Moreover, he will address a meeting on Sunday to give RSS members a mantra to strengthen the organisation in seeing the upcoming elections, said sources.

Sources said that no one is allowed to enter in school except RSS members. Even he will not take part in the events of schools. He will not visit outside the school and limited his visit to school only till January 14.

Sources added that even local BJP MLA Krishan Lal Midda was anot allowed to meet with him.

When reached the school,he waited for around 15 mintues but his security personnel didn't allow him to meet with him. They didn't give any clearance to him following which he returned back. (ANI)

