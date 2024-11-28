Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 28 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA from Sambhal, Nawab Iqbal Mehmood, appealed to people of the Muslim community to offer prayers in their respective areas ahead of Friday prayers at Shahi Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district.

His appeal comes days after a mob clashed with the police during a survey of a Mugal-era mosque under the directions of the court. Four people were killed and dozens, including policemen and officials, were injured in the violence that ensued hours after the survey.

Also Read | Australia Approves Ban on Social Media for Under-16s.

SP MLA Iqbal also said that the report of the survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid will be presented before the court on Friday.

"Tomorrow is Juma (Friday), and the report of the Shahi Jama Masjid Survey will be presented before the court also. Namaz will be offered peacefully tomorrow. I have appealed to everyone to offer Namaaz in the mosques of their area. There is no need to come, especially at the Shahi Jama Masjid...," Nawab Iqbal told ANI.

Also Read | Donald Trump a Friend of India and PM Narendra Modi, Don't Foresee Any Problem Whatsoever, Says Piyush Goyal.

"We want peace in our area. There was no (intention) of fighting or politics. It is about mutual coexistence," he asserted.

Meanwhile, authorities in Sambhal district, Uttar Pradesh, have deployed police as a precautionary measure ahead of Friday prayers at the Shahi Jama Masjid, following the stone-pelting incident on November 24.

An official stated that over 250 individuals have been identified in connection with the violence that erupted after a survey of the mosque. Police are releasing pictures of the accused to facilitate their identification.

The Divisional Commissioner of Moradabad Division, Aunjaneya Kumar Singh, told ANI, "The situation in Sambhal is normal now. As a precautionary measure, police forces have been deployed. So far, 28 people have been arrested, and three individuals who gathered the crowd have been detained. Based on investigations, we have identified more than 250 people involved. Their pictures are being released."

He emphasised that police are prepared to handle any law and order situation during Friday prayers.

"People will attend Friday prayers as usual. I don't foresee any issues, but if anyone attempts to create chaos, we are ready to respond," the official added.

Addressing allegations of administrative failure in the November 24 incident, the official remarked, "Defending those involved in stone-pelting and calling it an administrative failure is baseless."

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Police conducted a flag march on Thursday to reassure residents in the wake of the incident. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)