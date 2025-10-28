Agartala (Tripura) [India], October 28 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday said that everyone needs to move forward in various fields using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet, and technology must be utilised for the welfare of the people.

CM Saha said this while inaugurating Wi-Fi facilities in 11 government colleges (Phase II) and launching the Mukhyamantri Yuba Yogayog Yojana for the academic year 2024-25 at the Government Arts and Crafts College in Lichu Bagan, Agartala.

At the function organised jointly by the Information Technology Department and the Higher Education Department, CM Saha said that having a Wi-Fi system provides many benefits at work.

"Wi-Fi services have already been launched in 19 government colleges in the state. Today, this facility is being provided in 11 more colleges. This system will offer many advantages in the field of technology and benefit students greatly. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given special importance to technology. The youth community (18 to 35 years) of India constitutes about 60 to 65 percent of the total population, which is a matter of pride for us, as no other country in the world has such a large youth population," he said.

The Tripura CM said that the youth will play a special role in realizing the Prime Minister's dream of building a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The Chief Minister further said that Tripura is now progressing in all aspects.

"A few days ago, Tripura was declared the third fully literate state in the country. This recognition was granted in accordance with UNESCO guidelines. Tripura achieved this position after Goa and Mizoram. Currently, there is dependence on technology in every field," he said.

CM Manik Saha further mentioned that under the Mukhyamantri Yuba Yogayog Yojana, students studying in the final year of college are given Rs 5,000 to buy mobile phones.

"Now that Wi-Fi has been introduced in colleges, students will no longer have to spend their own money on the Internet. The state government has also introduced a start-up policy. Investors from outside the state are coming in. Airtel has been allotted space to build data centers. Medical science too is not without technology. AI (Artificial Intelligence) and the Internet must be used to advance in various fields," he said.

"Great work is being done in the areas of medical services and agriculture. Today, platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp are all technology-dependent. The best services must be provided to people through technology. However, technology should always be used for good," CM Saha added.

The Chief Minister also emphasized the importance of setting up more mobile towers in the state.

Finance and Information Technology Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, Higher Education Minister Kishore Barman, Secretary of the Department of Information Technology Kiran Gitte, Director of the Department of Information Technology, and other officials were present at the event. (ANI)

