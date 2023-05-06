Chennai, May 6 (PTI) AIADMK general secretary K Palaniswami on Saturday slammed the ruling DMK for "shifting" the Tambaram Police Commissioner's office to the Police Public School campus near here.

Blaming the Tamil Nadu government, he said this has been done since the school project for children of police personnel was implemented by his party-led previous regime during 2016-2021.

Citing an "order" dated May 3, 2023 on shifting Tambaram police commissioner's office to the school campus in Melakottaiyur near here, Palaniswami condemned it.

In a statement, he urged the DMK government to run the school -- in association with a reputed private educational institution as per a 2021 February order -- by upgrading it as a higher secondary school.

The Rs 51 crore project was initiated in 2017 during the AIADMK rule and in the first phase, classes were held for children from Classes 1 to 4, Palaniswami, the Leader of Opposition said.

Orders had also been issued during the AIADMK regime for bringing the school fully functional with private participation, he added.

