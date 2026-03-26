Dean Norris, the actor who captivated global audiences as the gritty and relentless DEA Agent Hank Schrader, has officially confirmed his return to the world of Breaking Bad with a major new project scheduled for release later this year. Making the announcement via social media 9, Norris sparked immediate viral speculation after revealing he has spent the last several years quietly developing what he describes as the "first and definitive insider account" of the legendary AMC series. Creative Arts Emmy Awards 2025: Bryan Cranston, Known for Work in ‘Breaking Bad’, Feted With Emmy Award for Best Guest Actor in Comedy for ‘The Studio’.

New ‘Breaking Bad’ Project in Works

Despite widespread theories suggesting a secret film or a new television spin-off, the project is officially confirmed to be an expansive, 336-page retrospective book titled Do What You’re Gonna Do: The Definitive Oral History of Breaking Bad. Accompanying the confirmation, Norris shared the official cover art, which immediately trended for its direct tribute to the show’s chemical-inspired visual identity.

The cover features a minimalist design utilising the iconic periodic table branding, specifically the symbols "Br" and "Ba" pioneered by the show’s opening credits. The title itself is a poignant reference to the final words spoken by Hank Schrader in the Season 5 masterpiece "Ozymandias," widely regarded as one of the most pivotal moments in television history.

Dean Norris Announces ‘Do What You’re Gonna Do’

Co-authored with award-winning journalist Joe Layden and published by William Morrow (HarperCollins), the book is slated for release on November 3, 2026. Norris stated the project is "packed with never-before-heard stories and exclusive interviews" from the cast, crew, producers, and creators, offering a "360-degree view" of the series from its 2007 inception to its final days of filming.

The Legacy of Hank Schrader

This project marks the first time Norris has formally returned to the franchise since his fan-favourite guest appearances in the fifth season of Better Call Saul in 2020. Despite his character’s definitive fate in the original series, Norris has remained a vocal steward of the show’s history, even launching the real-world version of "Schraderbrau" beer to keep the fandom alive. ‘Harry Potter’ Series Trailer Casts a Nostalgic Spell With Hogwarts Comeback (Watch Video).

By taking the lead on this oral history, Norris is positioning himself as a primary curator of the show's internal culture. Industry analysts suggest the book will serve as a cornerstone for the franchise’s legacy, especially as the series approaches its 20th anniversary in the coming years.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2026 07:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).