Coimbatore, Apr 18 (PTI) Close on the heels of questioning former AIADMK MLA V C Arukutty two days ago, the special investigation team probing the Kodanadu heist-cum-murder case on Monday interrogated the party's Amma Peravai functionary 'Anubhav' Ravi here.

Ravi is the Coimbatore district joint secretary of the Amma Peravai.

The key accused in the case, Kanagaraj, who died in an accident four days after the incident at Kodanadu Estate in Nilgiris district, where the security guard Om Bahadur was murdered on April 24, 2017, had reportedly made his last phone call to Ravi.

Based on this, the team led by West Zone IG R Sudhakar interrogated Ravi for more than three hours, police said.

Former legislator Arukutty was similarly interrogated on April 15 over the case.

The estate belonged to former chief minister J Jayalalithaa. Ten persons were arrested and are facing trial in Kotagiri Court and nearly 200 people have been questioned in this case.

