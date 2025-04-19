Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 19 (ANI): AIADMK leaders held candle light protest in Chennai against the DMK government for their fake election promise to ban NEET in Tamil Nadu and their leaders' paid respects to 22 students who have lost their lives due to NEET.

The protest was headed by AIADMK leader Singai Ramachandran. He was accompanied by AIADMK Spokesperson Kovai Sathyan and other former MLAs and Chennai district secretaries.

AIADMK National Spokesperson Kovai Sathyan said that the protest was called against the fake promises made by Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and his son Udhayanidhi Stalin due to which 22 lives were lost.

"22 precious lives are lost believing the fake promises of MK Stalin and his son. They made tall promises that once voted to power NEET will be abolished in Tamil Nadu. Believing their words, there were students who were pursuing medical dreams. But it was lost, so Stalin and Udhayanidhi is solely responsible for the lives lost because of their failure, highlighting their failure model of governance, highlighting their lies and showcasing to the people of Tamil Nadu how big liars they were. This protest has been called for and to pay homage to these 22 lives lost", Kovai Sathyan told ANI.

Earlier, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs L. Murugan addressed the media following an interaction with NEET aspirants at a free coaching centre run by a voluntary organization in Namakkal district, Tami Nadu.

He said that the DMK has continued to exploit the NEET examination issue for political gain.

"Free NEET coaching centres like these are turning the dreams of underprivileged students to become doctors into reality. With a vision of a developed India by 2047, the Modi government is focusing on empowering the younger generation through quality education", L Murugan said while speaking to the students.

He accused the DMK of engaging in continuous political theatrics over NEET.

On April 9, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin held a meeting with MLAs to discuss the NEET issue. All party members, including DMK, Congress, MMK, PMK, VCK, Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Party, CPI(M), and CPI legislators, were present at the meeting, whereas the BJP and AIADMK boycotted it. (ANI)

