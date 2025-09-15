New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) marked Engineers' Day with the launch of three new initiatives aimed at transforming India's technical education ecosystem.

Dr Vineet Joshi, Secretary, Higher Education, Government of India, officially launched Project PRACTICE (Project for Advancing Critical Thinking, Industry Connect and Employability), the AICTE Research Internship (ARI) Portal, and the AICTE R&D Cell and Climate Cell in all approved institutions, in the presence of Prof T G Sitharam, Chairman, AICTE, Vice Chairman Dr Abhay Jere, Member Secretary Prof Shyama Rath, Founder & CEO of CRISP R Subrahmanyam, Former Director CSIR-CBRI, Prof RK Bhandari, and other senior dignitaries, press statement by AICTE said.

Project PRACTICE is a transformative programme focused on uplifting 1,000 tier-2 and tier-3 engineering and technology institutions with lower academic outcomes by introducing project-based learning, live industry projects, and enhanced employability skills.

The initiative, supported by Maker Bhavan Foundation (MBF), LEAP, and CRISP, involves an investment of Rs 23.31 crore shared equally by AICTE and its partners. Over the next three years, project PRACTICE aims to directly benefit 20 lakh students and 10,000 faculty members directly, ensuring stronger industry linkages and fostering innovation across the nation's engineering ecosystem.

Launching the initiative, Dr Vineet Joshi underlined the importance of preparing India's engineering graduates for global leadership in technology and innovation.

He noted the success of students from tier-2 and tier-3 institutions in developing drones through innovative ideas now deployed for national security. He emphasised the government's commitment to removing barriers in technical education. He also announced free access to AI tools such as ChatGPT and Perplexity Go for students, enabling them to save time on routine tasks and focus on research and critical learning.

Speaking at the event, Prof TG Sitharam, Chairman, AICTE, said, "AICTE has always strived to nurture not just employable engineers but leaders of innovation and nation-building. Project PRACTICE will redefine project-based learning and strengthen industry-academia collaboration, particularly in aspirational colleges with untapped potential. Together with the Research Internship Portal and R&D Cell, students will gain access to meaningful research opportunities, while the establishment of Climate Cells in institutions will foster environmental responsibility and drive India's commitment to sustainable development goals."

Founder & CEO of CRISP, R Subrahmanyam, emphasised that the core focus of project PRACTICE is on non-meritorious and often neglected institutions. The initiative aims to support these colleges, promote their growth, and bring them into the mainstream of quality technical education and innovation.

Former Director of CSIR-CBRI, Prof RK Bhandari, appreciated the AICTE's visionary move in launching initiatives like PRACTICE. He acknowledged that the programme's goal of transforming 1,000 rural engineering and technology colleges while benefitting 10,000 faculty members and 5 lakh students is truly significant. He congratulated AICTE and its partners for their commitment to advancing critical thinking, strengthening industry connections, and enhancing employability among students.

AICTE-approved institutions in India, housing over 30 lakh students in 5,868 engineering and diploma colleges, are expected to significantly bridge the employability gap, especially in emerging fields like AI, data science, and cloud computing.

By integrating critical thinking, practical learning, and sustainability, AICTE's new initiatives mark a decisive step towards making India a global hub for innovation-driven technical education.

This initiative will greatly benefit both students and faculty members by fostering innovation and hands-on learning," said Dr Hemant Kankia, Founder of Maker Bhavan Foundation, in his video message.

Commending AICTE for its strategic focus, Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan reaffirmed the government's commitment to quality, innovation, and inclusivity in engineering education, emphasising its alignment with the vision of a Viksit Bharat. (ANI)

