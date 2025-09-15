Mumbai, September 15: Google's Gemini AI saree trend has taken the internet by storm, with women in India and across the globe using DeepMind’s latest image editing tool "Nano Banana" to create vintage saree looks. Social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, among others, are flooded with photos of users who are sharing AI-generated images of themselves draped in sarees. Users using Gemini are experimenting with prompts such as "retro", "traditional bridal look", "Bollywood-inspired saree shoot", etc. These prompts have helped users generate photorealistic results which look strikingly real.

Although Google Gemini's "Nano Banana" AI Saree is going viral, cyber experts and police have issued a strong warning. Taking to social media, the Jalandhar Rural Police shared a video in which a senior woman officer revealed how the Gemini app collects and uses uploaded images for AI training purposes. "Don't edit photos with apps like Google Gemini ❌ Your personal data may be leaked. Security is in your hands," the caption of the post read. Retro Prompt: Google Gemini’s ‘Nano Banana’ AI Saree Trend Goes Viral, How To Create Vintage Saree Look For Stunning Portrait Images.

Jalandhar Rural Police Issues Advisory Over Using Google Gemini

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jalandhar Rural Police (@jalandhar_rural_police_)

In its advisory, Jalandhar Rural Police said that there are hidden risks behind what appear to be AI-generated saree photos, which may seem harmless. "These figurines may look cute and fun, but users should remember they are giving away biometric data. In the wrong hands, it can lead to fraud and misuse. Be cautious before sharing personal pictures online," the officer said in Punjabi. Simply put, uploading one's images on the Gemini app can lead to the storage of sensitive facial data, which can be further analysed and potentially misused by fraudsters.

Think Twice Before Uploading Your Photos or Personal Information, Says IPS Officer

Facial data can potentially be used to commit cyber fraud, impersonation, and misuse of identity in the digital age. Besides the police, experts have also advised users to think carefully and exercise caution before engaging with AI photo apps. The popular Gemini AI saree trend has also prompted a warning from a senior police official. Taking to X, IPS officer VC Sajjanar cautioned users to "beware of this trend". He suggested that people "might be falling into a trap". What Is Nano Banana? Key Features and How To Use New AI Image Editing Tool in Google Gemini.

"Be cautious with trending topics on the internet! Falling into the trap of the 'Nano Banana' trending craze... if you share personal information online, such scams are bound to happen", his post read. Sajjanar also said that once data is collected by fake websites or unauthorised apps, retrieving it will be difficult.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official Instagram Account of Jalandhar Rural Police). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 15, 2025 10:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).