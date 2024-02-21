By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): Patients suffering from stiff elbow joints and limited mobility now have a ray of hope with the collaboration between the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi).

Recognizing the challenges faced by patients due to the high cost and inadequate quality of imported elbow replacement setups, this partnership aims to provide accessible, precise, and high-quality implants for elbow replacement surgeries.

Prof. Bhavuk Garg and Team, Department of Orthopaedics AIIMS said that elbow replacement surgery is a crucial procedure for individuals experiencing debilitating conditions such as stiffness and immobility in the elbow joint. However, the prohibitive cost of imported setups and the lack of exact-fit and high-quality implants have posed significant challenges for patients seeking relief through surgery in India.

In response to this pressing need, AIIMS and IIT Delhi have joined forces to develop cutting-edge elbow replacement implants that are both precise in fit and of superior quality. Leveraging the expertise and resources of both institutions, this collaborative effort is set to revolutionize the landscape of elbow replacement surgery in the country.

"Through this partnership, we aim to ensure that patients receive the best possible care without the burden of exorbitant costs," Garg added.

The key highlight of this collaboration is the development of elbow replacement implants that offer an exact fit and uncompromising quality, all while remaining cost-effective. Unlike imported setups that often come with a hefty price tag ranging from 1 to 1.5 lakh rupees, the AIIMS-IIT Delhi implants are projected to be available at a fraction of the cost.

The success of this collaboration marks a significant milestone in the field of orthopaedic surgery in India. With AIIMS and IIT Delhi leading the way, patients can now benefit from advanced elbow replacement solutions that promise improved mobility, reduced pain, and enhanced quality of life. (ANI)

