New Delhi, July 14 (PTI) The AIIMS-Bhubaneswar has been able to win the trust of the public, not only in Odisha but also in West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand, President Droupadi Murmu said on Monday.

She was addressing the 5th Annual Convocation Ceremony of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bhubaneswar.

Murmu said that over the last 12 years, the institution has grown significantly and hailed former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who laid its foundation in 2003, as a visionary.

"Over the last one year, more than 10 lakh outdoor patients have received treatment in AIIMS Bhubaneswar, while 17 lakh diagnostic tests and 25,000 surgeries have been conducted," she said.

She said the hospital has won laurels in teaching, research and healthcare, also getting the WHO's Asia Safe Surgical Implant Consortium (ASSIC) Quality Improvement Programme (QIP) Award for maintaining high standards in surgical instruments and implant reprocessing.

"The institute has also received the National Kayakalp Award for exceptional sanitation and other hospital services for five consecutive years," she said.

Murmu said the doctors were like representatives of God and urged the passing students to contribute to society's welfare.

Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, who was also at the event, in his address, said the establishment of AIIMS across the country was a visionary step towards building an equitable and accessible healthcare system that reaches everyone.

"... and AIIMS Bhubaneswar has played a pioneering role in actualizing this," he said.

He added, "AIIMS Bhubaneswar has risen to national prominence and is second in ranking after AIIMS New Delhi. It has become a beacon for medical education, research, and patient care in eastern India."

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the hospital's success and the modernisation of healthcare services.

"With the Prime Minister's emphasis on the eradication of diseases like Sickle Cell Anaemia, recognition of AIIMS Bhubaneswar as a centre of excellence, portrays the importance conferred to the Institution," he said.

"The institute is not just the pride of Odisha, but the whole country," he added.

He also said that a central scheme like Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) has been implemented in the state, and covers a population of 3.52 crore in the state.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, "Good health is the foundation of human progress and prosperity, and there's no shortcut to that. Today, in the era of disruptive technology, changing geo-politics and new aspirations, health is one of the key sectors of our society."

He added, "The Prime Minister has given a clarion call to make India a developed country by 2047, and while contributing to that, Odisha aspires to become a developed state by 2036."

Highlighting the achievements of AIIMS Bhubaneswar, including its 15th position in the overall NIRF rankings, 12th among medical colleges, and 2nd among emerging AIIMS, Pradhan added that "Bhubaneswar is a fit candidate for becoming a new age MedTech centre for the world."

