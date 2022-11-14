New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, is working on creating a mechanism to send patients to other hospitals after stabilising them so that the premier facility can focus its resources and expertise on complicated cases, its director Dr M Srinivas said on Monday.

In an interview to PTI, he said the much sought after facility receives around 8,000 to 15,000 patients in the Out Patient Department per day and it is "very difficult for us to manage" the crowd.

Dr Srinivas, who took over as director of the institute last month, said a meeting of medical superintendents and administrators of all Delhi government and central government hospitals in Delhi was held at AIIMS last month.

"What we are planning is that if a patient comes to this hospital we can stabilise him and give him the necessary first aid and if bed is not available here then perhaps send him to a secondary care hospital where a bed is available.

"Similarly, there are secondary care hospitals of Delhi which may refer to AIIMS the complex and complicated cases which require special expertise," Dr Srinivas said.

"The aim is to share in such a way to ensure optimal utilisation of resources, beds and expertise. In addition, if a patient is from Bihar they can go to the AIIMS Patna, IGIMS Patna or any other medical colleges of Bihar, and doctors after examining the patient, if needed can refer him or her to AIIMS, New Delhi and we give preferential admission," Dr Srinivas said.

The director said the fundamental focus is going to be on improving the patient care services and creating patient friendly environment.

He said that after taking over, he found the biggest challenge was the footfall of patients everyday. "We get around 8,000 to 15,000 patients in the AIIMS OPD per day and it was very difficult for us to manage so what we have done is that we have introduced the slot-wise appointments system for patients without prior appointments."

From November 1, all prior new RAK OPD (Rajkumari Amrit Kaur OPD) and surgical block OPD appointments are being done slot-wise such as from 8 - 9, AM,9-10 AM, 10 - 11 AM, etc slots so that patients can come at that particular slot time. This will reduce the crowding over here, he said.

Secondly, a separate reception area is being made for patients who come without appointments, he said.

"They will be asked to sit there and take appointment for the particular slot and then move on to the main building to the see the doctor in that particular time. That will reduce the crowding that is something we have planned for the new OPD building," the director said.

Besides, Dr Srinivas said a live casualty dashboard which shows the real-time emergency bed status and the number of patients waiting for admissions has been launched, he said. "If you look into the CT, MRIs, we have started doing 24x7 now that has again reduced our waiting list to certain extent."

On his plans to root out corruption and ensure good governance, Dr Srinivas said, "Once we come paperless with respect to the e-office and HIMS along with the implementation of the electronic Human Resources Management System (HRMS) will bring a lot of good governance and transparency.

"The second thing is we have taken lot of initiatives to prevent the touts and agents coming to this institution and many people have been caught and handed over to the police. We are trying to provide whatever is necessary for the patients within the hospital."

AIIMS, Delhi will go paperless from January, 2023 and doctors would be able to access the patient's medical records with a single click.

The National Informatics Centre (NIC) recently demonstrated its e-Hospital modules to all the Heads of Departments, Chiefs of Centres and IT/ Telemedicine/ OPD nodal officers of all departments.

Dr Srinivas further stated the presence and movement of unauthorised agents from private establishments at hospital premises for monetary gains is a major issue and that the security, doctors, nurses and other staff member have been asked to report such activity.

"Whatever is necessary for the patients we are trying to arrange within the hospital itself so that they don't have to call private agents in the hospitals. We have also generated a special WhatsApp number on which doctors, nurses and staff members can report even on slightest suspicion of presence of any unauthorized and unidentified person in the campus," he said.

On the master plan for redevelopment of AIIMS campus which was prepared by his predecessor Dr Randeep Guleria, Dr Srinivas said the master plan is a big vision.

"I guess it goes up to the tune of Rs 15,000 crore. The master plan has been debated and we have gone through various level of clearances. Now it will go to the health ministry and then to the cabinet. We are very confident it will go through," he said.

On being asked about his vision for AIIMS, New Delhi for the next five years, Dr Srinivas said the mantra is going to be good governance and transparency and enhance patient care services.

"We will definitely improve the patient care services, and I think once we become paperless and all the dashboards come into picture we will be able to monitor all our activities that will enhance our patient care services."

