New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) All India Institute of Medical Sciences' Department of Neurology on Saturday held a public awareness programme on Parkinson's disease here to mark World Parkinson's Day.

The annual event was attended by over 100 people including patients with Parkinson's disease, their caregivers and general public.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Man Declared 'Dead' Due To COVID-19 and 'Cremated' by Hospital Authorities in Baroda Found Alive After Two Years in Ahmedabad.

Dr M Srinivas, Director AIIMS, and Dr M V Padma Srivastava, Chief Neurosciences Center and Head of the Department of Neurology, addressed the audience highlighting the work done at the institute in the field of Parkinson's disease, a statement said.

AIIMS has one of the earliest established movement disorder clinics in the country and extensive experience with comprehensive management of PD including a dedicated deep brain simulation clinic, it said.

Also Read | Satya Pal Malik Interview: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Targets Centre Over Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor's Claims on Pulwama Attack.

Dr Achal Srivastava, professor of Neurology, educated the audience about the signs and symptoms of Parkinson's disease. Although, predominantly a disorder affecting movement, the importance of non-motor symptoms such as depression, loss of smell and sleep disturbances was highlighted, the statement said.

Dr Roopa Rajan, associate professor of Neurology, discussed the treatment options for Parkinson's disease including medications and advanced therapies such as deep brain stimulation and apomorphine infusion, it said.

The event was marked by the release of the book “My Friendship with Parkinson's” authored by Dr Col Anil Kakkar.

World Parkinson's Day is observed on April 11.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)