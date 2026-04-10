Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 10 (ANI): In a notable political development ahead of upcoming elections in West Bengal, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), led by Asaduddin Owaisi, has announced its decision to withdraw its alliance with a party headed by Humayun Kabir.

The announcement follows remarks and revelations attributed to Kabir, which AIMIM said raised concerns regarding the "integrity of Muslims." In a strongly worded statement, the party declared that it "cannot associate with any statements where the integrity of Muslims is brought into question," and confirmed that it has officially ended the alliance with immediate effect.

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AIMIM also used the occasion to highlight what it described as the continued socio-economic marginalisation of Muslims in West Bengal. The party stated that the community remains "one of the poorest, neglected and oppressed," despite decades of governance by parties claiming a secular political framework, including the All India Trinamool Congress and previous administrations.

AIMIM in a post on X said, "Humayun Kabir's revelations have shown how vulnerable Bengal's Muslims are. That AIMIM cannot associate with any statements where integrity of Muslims is brought into question. As of today, AIMIM has withdrawn its alliance with Kabir's party. Bengal's Muslims are one of the poorest, neglected and oppressed communities. Despite decades of secular rule, nothing has been done for them. AIMIM's policy in contesting elections in any state is so that the marginalised communities have an independent political voice. We will be contesting the Bengal elections INDEPENDENTLY and have will have no alliance with any party going forward."

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https://x.com/aimim_national/status/2042392120041095177 Reiterating its political strategy, AIMIM announced that it will contest the upcoming elections in the state independently, without entering into alliances with any political party. The party emphasised that its objective is to provide marginalised communities with an "independent political voice," rather than relying on broader coalition politics.

The move is consistent with AIMIM's recent expansion efforts beyond its traditional base in Hyderabad, where it has sought to establish a presence in multiple states by directly contesting elections.

Political observers believe AIMIM's decision could influence electoral dynamics in constituencies with significant minority populations. While some critics argue that such a move could lead to a division of votes, the party has maintained that its participation enhances democratic representation and gives voice to underrepresented groups.

With this development, AIMIM has signalled a clear shift in its approach in West Bengal, setting the stage for a more competitive and multi-cornered electoral contest in the state.

Humayun Kabir was expelled from TMC following a controversial proposal to build the Babri Masjid in Murshidabad. He then formed the Aam Janata Unnayan Party to contest elections in West Bengal.

The polling for the 294-member Assembly in West Bengal will take place in two phases on April 23 and April 29, while counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)