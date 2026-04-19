Gold prices in Dubai remained largely stable with a mild upward movement on Sunday, April 19, 2026, tracking global bullion trends. A steady US dollar and mixed signals from global markets have kept prices within a narrow band, while consistent jewellery demand across the UAE continues to lend support. Check the latest 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K Dubai gold rates today in AED, USD and INR below.
Retail buying remains measured, with consumers making need-based purchases, while investors continue to monitor macroeconomic cues such as interest rate outlook and currency movements. Analysts suggest that gold may trade with a slight positive bias in the near term. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for April 17, 2026.
Dubai Gold Price Today, April 19, 2026
|Purity
|Unit
|Price (AED)
|Price (USD)
|Price (INR)
|24K
|1 Gram
|556.00
|151.40
|14,250
|24K
|10 Grams
|5,560.00
|1,514.00
|1,42,500
|24K
|1 Tola
|6,510.00
|1,775.00
|1,66,000
|22K
|1 Gram
|515.50
|140.70
|13,200
|22K
|10 Grams
|5,155.00
|1,407.00
|1,32,000
|22K
|1 Tola
|6,030.00
|1,645.00
|1,54,500
|21K
|1 Gram
|494.00
|134.60
|12,700
|21K
|10 Grams
|4,940.00
|1,346.00
|1,27,000
|21K
|1 Tola
|5,780.00
|1,575.00
|1,47,800
|18K
|1 Gram
|424.50
|115.80
|11,000
|18K
|10 Grams
|4,245.00
|1,158.00
|1,10,000
|18K
|1 Tola
|4,960.00
|1,355.00
|1,28,200
Note: Gold rates are indicative and exclude making charges, VAT, GST, TCS and other applicable levies. Actual retail prices may vary depending on jewellers and market demand.
With global bullion markets continuing to react to currency stability and bond yield movements, Dubai gold prices are expected to stay range-bound. Buyers are advised to track daily fluctuations and compare rates across retailers before making purchases.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2026 10:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).