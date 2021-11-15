Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 15 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday announced that his party would make its political debut in Rajasthan and would contest the next Assembly elections in the state.

Speaking to media persons here, Owaisi said, "We have decided to launch our party in Rajasthan in the next one to one and a half months. Since we are launching the party in the state, we will definitely contest the next Assembly elections in the state."

However, Owaisi also did not reveal the number of Assembly seats his party will contest on.

Reacting to his tweet related to Chandragupta and Alexander, Owaisi said that people should seek its answer from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"You should ask Baba Yogi Adityanath about the connection between Chandragupta and Alexander. He should ask the historians if he had any confusion," he said.

Owaisi had reacted to Yogi Adityanath's remark that Alexander lost to Chandragupta Maurya in war and said, "Hindutva is a fake history factory. Chandragupta and Alexander never met in the war. This is yet another example of why we need a good public education system. In absence of good schools, Baba-log gets to make up facts according to convenience. Baba doesn't value education and it shows."

At 'Samajik Pratinidhi Sammelan' in Lucknow on Sunday, CM Yogi Adityanath said, "How is history distorted! History didn't call Chandragupta Maurya great, whom did it call great? The one who lost from him. They call Alexander, the great. The nation has been cheated. But historians are silent on it."

Elections for 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh are due early next year. (ANI)

