Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 31 (ANI): All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) member Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahli on Monday extended wishes on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

He also appealed to all to follow advisory issued by the Islamic Centre of India regarding the celebrations.

Also Read | Key Financial Rule Changes From April 1, 2025: From New Tax Slabs to UPI Deactivation, Check New Financial Rules Coming Into Effect From Next Month.

Speaking to ANI, Mahli said "Eid-Al-Fitr is being celebrated throughout the country in a positive atmosphere. I extend my heartiest congratulations on the occasion of Eid."

"I appeal to all the 'Namazis' that we all must follow the advisory issued by the Islamic Centre of India regarding the celebrations... No one should offer Namaz on the roads..." he further stated.

Also Read | Nokia To Upgrade Vodafone Idea Limited's Optical Transport Network To Support 4G Growth and Boost 5G Rollout in India.

Meanwhile, around 50,000 people gathered at Shahi Eidgah in Sambhal to offer Namaz, said Sambhal District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya.

Sambhal Superintendent of Police KK Bishnoi informed that Eid-ul-Fitr prayers were offered peacefully in Sambhal, with more than 100 Eidgahs across the region seeing smooth celebrations.

Speaking to ANI, the Sambhal DM Rajender Pensiya said, "All the arrangements were good. Around 50 thousand people visited Shahi Eidgah, and all of them offered Namaz peacefully...For Navratri, we have made arrangements for water supply, electricity and cleanliness..."

All necessary arrangements, including water supply, electricity, and cleanliness, were in place for Navratri.

Meanwhile, Sambhal SP KK Bishnoi said, "Namaz of Eid was offered peacefully in more than 100 Eidgahs situated in Sambhal. Wherever there was a dispute, it was also resolved. The volunteers made a major contribution. There have been no issues of law and order."

He also confirmed that there were no law and order issues, and any disputes were resolved with the help of volunteers.

Security personnel in Sambhal have been stationed in large numbers to maintain law and order during the religious celebrations, ensuring the safety of thousands of people who have gathered for the special prayers marking the end of Ramzan.

Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations have kicked off across the country with an outpouring of joy and togetherness as families and communities come together to mark the end of Ramadan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)