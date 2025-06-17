New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): Paris-bound Air India flight 143 from Delhi was cancelled on Tuesday afternoon after pre-flight checks identified an issue, which was currently being addressed, an Air India spokesperson confirmed.

The AI143 has been cancelled because the flight is subject to restrictions on night operations at Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) airport.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Cricketer Dirdh Patel Among List of Passengers Who Died in Horrific Accident, Airedale & Wharfedale Senior Cricket League Offer Condolences.

"We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers and are making alternative arrangements to fly them to their destination at the earliest. We are providing hotel accommodation and also offering full refunds on cancellations or complimentary rescheduling if opted by the passengers," an Air India spokesperson said.

Consequently, flight AI142 from Paris to Delhi on June 17, 2025, also stands cancelled.

Also Read | Air India Cancels Delhi-Paris Flight AI 143 After Mandatory Pre-Flight Checks Identify Issue.

Meanwhile, an Air India flight from San Francisco to Mumbai, with a scheduled stop in Kolkata, was grounded on Tuesday after a technical issue was suspected during a routine post-landing inspection. All passengers were safely deplaned, and some have been accommodated in a hotel in Kolkata.

Earlier in the day, an IndiGo flight 6E 2706, which was travelling from Muscat to Delhi with a layover at Kochi, made an emergency landing at Nagpur airport on Tuesday after a bomb threat was received.

According to Lohit Matani, DCP Nagpur, all passengers have been safely deboarded, and an investigation is currently underway. Preliminary checks have not found anything suspicious so far, officials said.

Further investigation into the incident is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)