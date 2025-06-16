Air India flight AI315, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner operating from Hong Kong to Delhi, was forced to return mid-air today, June 16. According to the news agency ANI, the Air India Hong Kong-Delhi flight was forced to return to its origin after the pilot suspected a technical issue mid-air. Sources said that the Air India flight AI315, which was operated by a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, departed Hong Kong for Delhi. It is learnt that the pilot chose to turn back and land safely at Hong Kong after following standard safety protocol. The incident comes days after Air India flight AI171 crashed near Ahmedabad on June 12, killing 241 people who were on board the flight. Air India Plane Crash: Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan to Chair High-level Meet Tomorrow on Civil Aviation Security.

Air India Flight AI315 Returns to Hong Kong

Air India flight AI315 en route from Hong Kong to Delhi was forced to return to its origin after the pilot suspected a technical issue mid-air. The flight, AI315, operated by a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, departed Hong Kong for Delhi: Sources — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2025

