New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Air India Flight AI101, an Airbus A350 aircraft VT-JRB, was forced to return to Delhi on Thursday shortly after takeoff due to the closure of Iranian airspace on Thursday morning. The flight, which was headed to New York's John F. Kennedy Airport, landed safely at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport's Runway 28.

However, as the aircraft was taxiing to the apron, the No. 2 engine ingested a cargo container at the taxiway N/N4 junction, causing substantial damage. The incident occurred around 05:25 IST, when visibility was marginal due to dense fog, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) note.

Also Read | SSC GD 2025 Final Result Out at ssc.gov.in, Know How To Check Score.

According to preliminary investigations, a BWFS tug was transporting containers to the Baggage Makeup Area of Terminal 3 when one of the containers toppled onto the taxiway intersection. This loose container was then sucked into the engine of the Air India A350 aircraft.

After clearing the metal pieces, the aircraft was safely parked on stand 244. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched a probe into the incident.

Also Read | BMC Elections 2026: Ranbir Kapoor Proudly Flaunts His Inked Finger After Casting Vote (Watch Video).

Earlier in the day, Air India issued a travel advisory informing passengers of potential delays in international flights overflying the region and cancellations, when rerouting is not possible amid the airspace closure in Iran.

The advisory read, "Due to the emerging situation in Iran, the subsequent closure of its airspace, and in view of the safety of our passengers, Air India flights overflying the region are now using an alternative routing, which may lead to delays. Some Air India flights where currently rerouting is not possible are being cancelled."

The airlines further requested passengers to stay updated with flight status before heading to the airport. The airlines highlighted the safety of passengers and crew, apologising for the inconvenience.

"We request passengers to check the status of their flights on our website https://t.co/zsIzqUy58u before heading to the airport. Air India regrets the inconvenience caused to passengers due to this unforeseen disruption. Safety of our passengers and crew remains top priority," said the advisory. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)