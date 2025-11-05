New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): Air India thanked local authorities in Ulaanbaatar, the Indian Embassy in Mongolia, the DGCA, and the Government of India for providing the safety and well-being of the Passengers of AI 174, an official spokesperson said.

AI174 of 02 November 2025, operating from San Francisco to Delhi, had made a precautionary landing at Ulaanbaatar International Airport in Mongolia.

According to a statement from an Air India spokesperson, "The relief flight carrying passengers and crew of AI174 who were stranded in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, after a precautionary diversion has landed in Delhi this morning."

It added, "Air India would like to thank local authorities in Ulaanbaatar, the Indian Embassy in Mongolia, the DGCA, Government of India, and all those who helped us in ensuring that the passengers and crew were looked after during this time and brought them to Delhi safely."

"We also thank our passengers for their patience and understanding during the diversion. Safety and well-being of our guests and employees remain our foremost priority," an Air India Spokesperson said.

Earlier, an Air India San Francisco-Delhi flight made a precautionary landing in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, after the flight crew suspected a technical issue en route, the airline said in a statement. Passengers of the Air India flight to New Delhi via Kolkata were disembarked and provided with hotel arrangements, according to a statement by an Air India spokesperson.

In a post on X, the statement said, "AI174 of 02 November 2025, operating from San Francisco to Delhi , had made a precautionary landing at Ulaanbaatar International Airport in Mongolia. With the help of our partners and local authorities, Air India has extended immediate assistance to the passengers. They were served meals on board and have been disembarked."

Hotel arrangements have been made for their stay after clearing immigration procedures at the airport, while Air India makes alternative arrangements to fly them to their destination, Delhi, as soon as possible. Air India sincerely regrets the inconvenience to passengers arising from this unforeseen diversion, which was undertaken in the interest of safety. Every effort is being made to minimise the inconvenience." (ANI)

