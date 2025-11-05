Bank Holiday on November 6: Are Banks Open or Closed on Thursday for Nongkrem Dance and Bihar Assembly Elections 2025? Check Details

Mumbai, November 5: Is November 6 a bank holiday? Are banks open across the country on Thursday for the Nongkrem Dance and the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025? If you're looking for the answers to these questions, then you have come to the right place. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), November 6 is a bank holiday for the Nongkrem Dance and the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025.

So, does that mean banks will stay shut across the country on Thursday, November 6? As per the RBI bank holiday list for November 6, banks will remain closed for business on November 6 on account of the Nongkrem Dance festival and Vidhan Sabha polls in Bihar. However, it's important to know if the bank holiday applies to a particular city or the entire country. Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open or Closed on November 5 for Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025?

Bank Holiday on November 6 As per RBI Calendar

Date: Bank Holiday: City/Cities: November 6 Nongkrem Dance Shillong November 6 Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Patna

Are Banks Open or Closed Nationwide on November 6? Know What RBI Calendar Says

On Thursday, November 6, banks will stay shut in Shillong for the Nongkrem Dance and in Patna for the Bihar polls, as per the RBI bank holiday list for November 2025. The Nongkrem Dance is a religious dance festival of Meghalaya. On the other hand, November 6 is a bank holiday in Patna in view of phase 1 of the Bihar assembly elections 2025. Physical banking will remain closed in Shillong and Patna on November 6, as declared by the RBI.

However, people residing in Shillong and Patna can opt for digital services such as internet banking, ATMs, UPI, NETFT, among others, to complete their pending banking work or to pay bills online. That said, banks will continue to remain operational in the rest of the country, excluding Shillong and Patna, where the RBI has declared a bank holiday. The first phase of the Bihar assembly election will be held on Thursday, November 6, in Bihar, with voting taking place in 121 constituencies spanning across 18 districts of the state. Bank Holidays in November 2025: From Kannada Rajyothsava to Wangala Festival, Banks To Remain Closed for More Than 10 Days Next Month; Check Full List of Bank Holiday Dates.

The second phase will be held on November 11, with the vote counting and results scheduled for November 14. The next official bank holiday is on Friday, November 7, when banks will stay shut for business in Shillong for the Wangala Festival.

