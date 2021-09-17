Chennai, Sep 17 (PTI): Air warriors of the Air Force Station in Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu have undertaken a 700-km journey on bicycles between Thanjavur and Mahabalipuram, 65 km from here, to commemorate the golden jubilee celebrations of the victory in the war against Pakistan in 1971.

Sixteen air warriors began the trip on September 10 from Thanjavur and the journey was flagged off by Commander of the Air Force Station P A Shah, a defence press release said.

The rally was a part of the programmes and activities planned by the Centre as the country celebrates 50 years of its victory in the Indo-Pak war.

The warriors during the journey would cover Kumbakonam, Chidambaram, Puducherry, Mahabalipuram, and Velankanni before returning to Thanjavur on September 18 (Saturday), the release said.

In a display of military co-ordination, planning and execution, the armed forces emerged victorious in the battle from December 3 to 16, 1971, the release added.PTI VIJ

