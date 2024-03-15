Guwahati, March 16: The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) will contest in three out of the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam with its president Badruddin Ajmal making a bid to retain the Dhubri seat for the fourth consecutive term. Besides Dhubri, the party will also contest in Nagaon and Karimganj, AIUDF's General Secretary (Admn) Hafiz Bashir Ahmed said.

In Nagaon, the party's candidate is Aminul Islam where he will be pitted against sitting Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi and BJP's Suresh Bora. In Karimganj, the AIUDF candidate is Sahabul Islam Choudhury and he will be engaged in a fight with sitting BJP MP Kripanath Mallah and Congress nominee Hafez Rashid Ahmed Choudhury. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Claims BJP Will Win 13 Seats in State, Narendra Modi Will Become Prime Minister for Third Consecutive Term.

In Dhubri, Ajmal will be locked in a battle with former minister and Congress MLA Rakibul Hussain and the NDA alliance partner Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) Zabed Islam. Ajmal has been winning the seat since 2009.

The AIUDF had won three seats in 2014 polls but it came down to one in 2019. Besides the AIUDF, the ruling BJP is contesting in 11 seats while its alliance partner AGP in two and United People's Party Liberal in one. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Dates Announcement: Election Commission To Announce General Poll Schedule on This Day; Check Date and Timing.

Congress, a part of the United Opposition Front Assam (UOFA), is contesting in 12 seats while the Assam Jatiya Parishad in one. The Trinamool Congress is contesting in four seats, Aam Aadmi Party in two and the CPI(M) in one. In the outgoing House, BJP has nine MPs from Assam, Congress three, AIUDF two and one independent legislator.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)