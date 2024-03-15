New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) The Election Commission will announce the schedule for the Lok Sabha polls on Saturday.

In a post on X, the poll panel said a press conference to announce the schedule for Lok Sabha elections and some state assemblies will be held at 3 pm on Saturday.

Press Conference by Election Commission on March 16

Press Conference by Election Commission to announce schedule for #GeneralElections2024 & some State Assemblies will be held at 3 pm tomorrow ie Saturday, 16th March. It will livestreamed on social media platforms of the ECI pic.twitter.com/1vlWZsLRzt — Spokesperson ECI (@SpokespersonECI) March 15, 2024

The term of the present Lok Sabha ends on June 16 and a new House has to be constituted before that.

Last time the Lok Sabha polls were announced on March 10 and held in seven phases beginning April 11. Votes were counted on May 23.