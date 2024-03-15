Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed on Friday, March 15, 2024, that the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) will win thirteen seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in the state. He further said that PM Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister for third consecutive time. Talking about his party’s election campaign, he said, “As the Chief Minister of Assam, I am confident that more development will happen here. The hero of this development is Narendra Modi. We want to do a constructive election campaign this time. We will visit villages and find out who has not got the benefits of Orunodoi Scheme, PM Awas Yojana etc. This election campaign will be an economic, socio-development campaign.” Assam: PM Narendra Modi Greets People During His Roadshow With CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati (Watch Video).

Himanta Biswa Sarma Claims BJP Will Win 13 Seats in Assam in LS Polls

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says, "We will win 13 seats in Assam this time...PM Modi will become the Prime Minister for the consecutive third time. This election is the election between Modi and Rahul Gandhi." pic.twitter.com/UbDe18Hciu — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2024

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says, "As the Chief Minister of Assam, I am confident that more development will happen here. The hero of this development is Narendra Modi. We want to do a constructive election campaign this time. We will visit villages and find out who has not got… pic.twitter.com/ptwkrDQtez — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)