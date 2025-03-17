Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra Minister Babasaheb Mohanrao Patil expressed his view that party chief Ajit Pawar has the potential to become Chief Minister and in the future, he will become the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Patil praised Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's strong grip on the administration and his vision for the state's development.

However, the NCP leader clarified that his opinion is personal. He also praised the leadership of the current Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

"This is my personal opinion: Ajit Pawar has the potential (of becoming the CM). He has a good grip on the administration, and knows how to develop the state completely. Devendra Fadnavis' work is also good...I am not opposing anyone. This is just my personal opinion...In the coming days, he (Ajit Pawar) will become the CM...Devendra Fadnavis is doing good work, but Ajit Pawar should become the CM after the election in future, this is our opinion..." Patil told ANI.

NCP chief Ajit Pawar is currently Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra alongside Eknath Shinde. Pawar holds the portfolio of Ministry of Finance also.

On March 11, Ajit Pawar presented the state budget for the financial year 2025-26.

Presenting the budget, Pawar stated that a total outlay of Rs 36,000 crore has been proposed for the Mukhya Mantri Majhi Ladki Bahini Yojana scheme and further stated that financial benefits were being provided to 2 crore and 53 lakh beneficiary women under the scheme.

"The grant received from this scheme has been used by some women's groups as seed capital for economic activities and a special scheme is under consideration to further encourage such groups," he said.

Pawar further stated that the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority and Maharashtra Maritime Board were jointly developing Vadhavan Port in Palghar district, the total cost of which was Rs 76,220 crore with 26 per cent government participation.

Further, the Deputy CM stated that a third airport had been proposed for Mumbai near the Wadhwa port. The Mumba-Ahmedabad bullet train station connected to the Samruddhi highway would be located near this port.

Giving information about the upcoming airport policy in Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar said that the development work of Shirdi Airport worth Rs 1,367 crore has been approved and the work is underway.

Shirdi Airport has been granted major airport status in 2021. Night landing facilities will also be started soon. Also, the work of Ratnagiri Airport worth Rs 147 crore is in progress.

Along with this, the work of Belora Airport in Amravati has been completed and passenger services are planned to start from March 31, 2025. Survey and exploration work of the new airport in Gadchiroli is underway.

Pawar said that necessary funds will be made available for the expansion of Akola Airport. (ANI)

