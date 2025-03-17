Mumbai, March 17: Gold prices experienced a modest decrease on Monday, March 17. The cost of 24 carat gold in India is INR 8,966 per gram, a decline of INR 12. The cost of 22 carat gold in India is INR 8219 per gram, a fall of INR 18. The current price of silver in India is INR 91,500 per kg, a sharp decrease of 14,600 per kg. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, March 17, 2025: IndusInd Bank, Infosys, Alkem Laboratories and Tejas Networks Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Monday.

On March 17, US gold firmed after touching a historic milestone last week, as geopolitical tensions, jitters about tariffs escalating trade frictions, and increased hopes of interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve continued to fuel safe-haven demand. Spot gold was up 0.2% at USD 2,989.79 an ounce as of 0058 GMT. Bullion rose above the key USD 3,000/oz milestone to notch a record high at USD 3,004.86 on Friday. US gold futures eased 0.1% to USD 2,997.30.

Check Prices of Gold (Per Gram) in Metro Cities Today, March 17

City 22 Carat Gold Rate on March 17 24 Carat Gold Rate on March 17 Delhi INR 8,234 INR 8,981 Mumbai INR 8,219 INR 8,966 Ahmedabad INR 8,224 INR 8,971 Chennai INR 8,219 INR 8,966 Kolkata INR 8,219 INR 8,966 Lucknow INR 8,234 INR 8,981 Bengaluru INR 8,219 INR 8,966 Jaipur INR 8,234 INR 8,981 Patna INR 8,224 INR 8,971 Bhubaneshwar INR 8,219 INR 8,966 Hyderabad INR 8,219 INR 8,966

According to a report, central banks and Gold Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) investors will continue to be the key drivers of gold demand in 2025. IANS reported that geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainties are expected to push gold prices higher, while central banks' actions will play a significant role in shaping the precious metal market. According to the Motilal Oswal Private Wealth report, gold emerged as one of the top-performing asset classes in India in 2024, with a remarkable 21 percent return year-on-year (YoY).

