Pune, Nov 22 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday objected to state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil's reported remarks against NCP president Sharad Pawar over the issue of reservation.

Patil, however, told reporters here that he did not mean any disrepect to the former Union agiculture minister.

Talking to reporters here, Ajit Pawar said, "Sharad Pawar is a senior and respected leader. It is not appropriate on the part of state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil to make a statement against him."

Talking about his remarks later, Patil said, "During a meeting of OBC leaders on Saturday, I had said that some leaders are trying to create difference between people on OBC reservation, which is not appropriate."

"During the function, I said that when I joined politics, I felt some people are really great. But after joining politics, I realised that they are not knowledgeable enough...However, I did not mean any disrespect towards Sharad Pawar," he said.

"I have always spokenwell about Sharad Pawar. I want to ask Ajit Pawar that when I speak good about him (NCP chief), why didn't you appreciate me?" he added.

"I have said that reservation can be given to the Dhanagar community without touching the Scheduled Tribe (ST) quota," Patil said.

